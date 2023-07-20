Apple trade comes to a halt in Himachal; commission agents go on strike

Shimla, July 20
Apple trade came to a halt in major fruit mandis of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday as commission agents (arhtiyas) went on a strike.
The arhtiyas have gone on indefinite strike against the government decision to sell apple by weight in the mandis.
