Apple trade picks up pace after roads open

Solan, August 20

Apple trade is picking up at the Solan-based agricultural produce market committee (APMC) with the Parwanoo-Dharampur stretch of the national highway (NH) having been opened for vehicular traffic.

The longer detour, through Nahan-Kala Amb, was not only a costly option, but also required additional four hours to transport apples to various markets in Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Enthusiasm was palpable during auctions every morning where good quality apple fetched up to Rs 120 a kg to the grower. The market was flooded with premium quality apples as it was the peak season now.

Traders arrived in large numbers from all over the region like Delhi-NCR, etc. to make purchases. The bidding generally began at Rs 30 per kg and it went up to Rs 100, depending on quality of the produce.

Weight of the apples was announced by auctioneers before the start of bidding for each lot as selling is done on per kg basis.

Solan APMC official Bias Dev Sharma said 6,67,780 boxes of apple had been traded at Solan till Friday evening this season. In all, 3,63,747 boxes were traded through the terminal market at Parwanoo, followed by 2,96,292 boxes through the Solan apple mandi and 7,741 boxes at Chakki Mod.

