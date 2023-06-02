Applications for Sansad Bharat Darshan invited

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 1

The online registration of students from Hamirpur under the Bharat Darshan programme initiated by Union minister Anurag Singh Thakur began here today. Those desirous of participating in the tour can apply on anurag-thakur.in/sansadbharatdarshan till June 20.

Meritorious students and achievers in various domains will be taken on educational tours to different parts of the country to provide them exposure to various academic, administrative, cultural, historic, ecological and corporate centres.

To avail the facility, the student should be a domicile of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, besides having meritorious record in Class XII in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Students below 18 years of age who have done exceptional work in arts, sports, performing arts, etc. can also apply.