Applications invited for 585 PGT posts

Shimla, October 17
The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) started the process to appoint 585 postgraduate teachers in various subjects yesterday by inviting online applications.
The highest number 117 and 115 posts were of Hindi and history teachers. For English, 63 teachers would be appointed. The process for batch-wise appointments of JBT and TGT teachers was already going on in the state to address the shortage of staff in schools.
Besides, 400 Assistant Professors had been appointed in colleges and 150 more would be recruited soon.
