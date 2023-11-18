Applications of 68 orphans for higher education okayed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Col Dhani Ram Shandil (retd) today said that 68 applications of the orphan children for higher education have been approved under Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Ashraya Kosh. Shandil said these children would be able to pursue post-graduation, Ph D and other higher education courses.

“The state government will spend Rs 28.28 lakh on higher education of these children, who have been recognised as the ‘Children of the State’. Apart from this, Rs 32.64 lakh will be spent on providing them a stipend of Rs 4,000 per month,” he added.

Shandil said four applications related to self-employment assistance were also approved by the committee and Rs 7.45 lakh will be provided to them. “As many as 42 applications for vocational training, 16 for coaching and two for skill development were also discussed,” he said.

The minister said the state government would provide benefits worth Rs 83 lakh to all 134 applicants. Besides, a stipend of Rs 59.60 lakh will be provided to 128 beneficiaries. He directed the officers concerned to implement the scheme in an effective manner.

