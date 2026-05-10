Apply knowledge for welfare of society: Governor to students

Kavinder Gupta, Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of CSK HP Agriculture University, on Friday said that obtaining a degree should not merely be treated as an academic achievement, but as a commitment towards applying knowledge for the welfare of society and the farming community.

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Gupta was addressing the 17th Convocation of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University here that was held at the university auditorium.

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The Governor conferred degrees and gold medals upon meritorious students and congratulated them on their academic accomplishments.

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Addressing the graduating students, the Governor remarked that earning an academic degree marks an important milestone in life, but cannot be considered the ultimate goal. He stressed that the true significance of education lies in its practical application for the betterment of society.

Urging students to dedicate their knowledge and skills for the uplift of farmers and rural communities, he said that educated youth have a vital role to play in strengthening the nation’s agricultural economy.

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Highlighting the agrarian character of Himachal Pradesh, the Governor noted that over 90 per cent of the state’s population depends directly or indirectly on agriculture and horticulture for livelihood.

In such circumstances, Kavinder Gupta said, the responsibility of agricultural scientists, researchers and graduates becomes even more crucial. He urged scientists and students to ensure that research outcomes move beyond laboratories and are effectively transferred to farmers’ fields for strengthening the rural economy.

The Governor also underlined the growing challenges before modern agriculture and stressed the need for continuous expansion of research-based knowledge. He called for innovative research aimed at finding sustainable alternatives to chemical farming and ensuring safe and nutritious food for society. Expressing confidence in the graduating students, he said they would not only enhance the reputation of the university but also emerge as agents of positive social transformation.

During the ceremony, the Governor awarded gold medals to 18 students for academic excellence and conferred degrees upon 340 undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor AK Panda welcomed the Governor and presented the university’s annual progress report.

Chairman of the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board, Sanjay Kumar, who attended the function as guest of honour, highlighted the continued relevance of an agriculture-based economy and appreciated the university’s contribution in the fields of education and research.

Among others present on the occasion were Agriculture Secretary C Palarasu, Registrar Madhu Chaudhary, Director of Agriculture Ravinder Jasrotia, deans of various faculties, faculty members, distinguished guests, students and their parents.