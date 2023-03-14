Apply online for Agniveer Vayu from March 17

Our Correspondent

Una, March 13

Aspirants can apply online for recruitment as Agniveers Vayu under the Agnipath scheme from March 17 to 31 on the website of the Indian Air Force: https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in/.

An official communiqué quoting Wing Commander Ashish Dubey, Commanding Officer of 1 NCC Unit, Ambala Cantonment, states that unmarried male and female applicants from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, J&K, Ladakh and HP can take recruitment tests. They can apply online on the Indian Air Force Website, where they will get information pertaining to the age, physical standards and desirable educational qualifications, besides other eligibility criterion. The Agniveer Vayu exam will be conducted after May 20.