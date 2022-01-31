Applying for passport a Herculean task in Kullu

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, January 30

The paperwork required to apply for a passport was made easier by making the entire process online and allowing the submission of applications at the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) in Kullu. However, many applicants in Kullu are being hassled as dealing executives at the passport kenda demand documents other than those listed on the official website.

Karan, an applicant, says that he applied for changing his second wife’s name in his passport but the executive dealing with his application demanded a copy of their marriage registration certificate, which is not mentioned in the document adviser on the website.

Some applicants say the applications of their families, including children, were not accepted on the pretext that the photographs on Aadhaar cards were not clear. They applied to change the photos, but still the applications were not accepted. He adds that additional chances for online appointment should be provided if the passport executive rejects a case on documents processed by government offices.