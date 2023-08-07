Appoint teachers or face agitation, warns ABVP

Shimla, August 6
The academic future of students in tribal areas is being affected adversely as appointment of adequate number of teachers have not been made. The state government has not been paying serious attention to the issue, said Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) president in a press statement issued here at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU).
Aakash Negi, leader of student union, said, “Due to non-availability of teachers in colleges and schools in the tribal areas of the state, students are being deprived of education. The posts of teacher and non-teaching staff have been lying vacant at educational institutions in tribal areas for a long time.”
“The students of tribal areas are being deprived of studies. Students are going to college for the entire year but due to non-availability of teachers, they have to come home without taking classes. The parents of the students are working hard to get their children admitted in colleges but without teachers, education is not possible in colleges,” added Negi.
He said, “When the present government came to power, it had stated that it would bring a change in the system but it has completely failed to do anything for students. We demand that the recruitment of teachers and non-teachers be done on priority basis in tribal areas so that the students studying there are not deprived of education. If the demand is not met, we will be left with no alternative than to launch an agitation.”
