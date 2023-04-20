Apprise people of govt decisions, Sukhu tells Congress workers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today chaired a meeting with the Congress candidates for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections; he had been an SMC councillor twice.

He asked Congress workers “to highlight the major decisions taken by his government within a short span, including the restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), grant of three per cent DA to employees and attics being made habitable in Shimla”.

He said, “We must make people aware of government decisions taken for their benefit in the past four months.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Pratibha Singh urged party leaders, who were denied ticket for the SMC elections and had filed nominations as Independent candidates, to withdraw from the contest.

She chaired a meeting with party candidates, leaders and workers regarding the SMC poll. She said, “Those who have not been allotted ticket should not contest against the official candidates of the party. People had reposed faith in the Congress in the last Assembly elections and it should repeat the feat in the SMC poll.”

She said that all these leaders would be given important responsibilities in the party organisation. She urged workers to work sincerely to ensure the victory of the Congress candidates. “We all have to work unitedly to ensure the victory of the Congress in the SMC poll,” she added.

BJP poll in-charge

BJP national president JP Nadda appointed Shrikant Sharma, BJP MLA from Mathura in UP, as in-charge for the SMC elections.