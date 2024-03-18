Apps, helplines set up to ensure poll code is followed: Kullu DC

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 17

Kullu Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Returning Officer Torul S Raveesh said any complaints regarding the election or the violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) could be lodged by phone on 1950 or toll free number 18001808042. Addressing a press conference here today, she said multiple measures had been made by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to register complaints.

The DC said people could report the violations and instances of electoral malpractice or irregularities through the cVigil app as well as through the Voter Helpline app. She said control rooms had also been set up at the district and subdivision levels.

As per the MCC guidelines, mosques, churches, temples and other places of worship shall not be used as a forum for election propaganda. All parties and candidates shall avoid bribing of voters, intimidation of voters, impersonation of voters and the transport and conveyance of voters to and from polling stations. The DC added that distribution of freebies of any kind, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metal etc will be the violation of the code.

Forty-one surveillance teams would be framed in the district, she said, adding that if any person is found carrying a large amount of cash, he/she would have to produce documents showing its source and end use.

The DC said the new voters could apply to get registered on or before May 4, adding that no deletion or modification of electoral rolls would be done as the MCC has come into force. She added that there were 3,32,574 voters in the district, with 3,223 being persons with disabilities and 2,873 above the age of 85 , who could opt for voting from home by submitting the form-12A. The number of new voters in the age group of 18-19 years is 8,181.

