April 1 qualifying date for enrolment as voter

Shimla, April 8
Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg today said that the individuals, who have attained the age of 18 years on April 1, can register to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh.
As against the earlier practice wherein a voter could register only once a year, the eligible voters, who have attained the age of 18 years on the first day of January, April, July or October, get an opportunity to enrol every quarter. The changes have been made by the ECI to facilitate the first-time voters to get themselves enrolled in the voters list four times in a year.
The CEO said the new voters could also check their names in the voters list by downloading the Voters Helpline App (VHA) from Google Play and the new voters need to register themselves by filling the Form-6.
The new voters can fill an online Form-6, while overseas voters need to fill Form 6A on Voter’s service portal https://voters.eci.gov.in or on Voter Helpline App (available on Google play store.
