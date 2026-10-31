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Home / Himachal Pradesh / APS-Dagshai celebrates 40th Annual Day with grandeur

APS-Dagshai celebrates 40th Annual Day with grandeur

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Students stage The Great Crown Mix-Up play at Army Public School, Dagshai.
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Army Public School (APS), Dagshai, celebrated its 40th Annual Day with great enthusiasm, bringing together students, parents, teachers, alumni and dignitaries. Maj Gen Prince Duggal, General Officer Commanding (GOC), PH & HP (I) Sub Area, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Maj Gen Duggal described school life as a journey of growth. He stressed that discipline should be corrective rather than punitive, noting that constructive guidance builds understanding and resilience. By replacing punishment with constructive mentorship, he said, schools could help students grow into responsible adults.

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He urged students to make new friends and make their parents proud, reminding them of the sacrifices their parents make for them. He thanked parents for their endless patience and sleepless nights and encouraged teachers to instil the value of gratitude among students. The chief guest also inaugurated the newly renovated academic block.

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The celebrations featured a vibrant cultural programme comprising a variety of dance performances. The highlight was an English play, The Great Crown Mix-Up, in which Shakespearean characters found themselves caught up in the challenges of the modern world, blending humour with thoughtful commentary.

Students also showcased their art, science and IT projects through an impressive exhibition.

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During the prize distribution ceremony, Tvisha Dave (Batch of 2026) was honoured as the Best Student of the Year, while Patel House won the Overall Best House Trophy.

In a special initiative, the school’s alumni introduced the Dagger of Honour Trophy to recognise a student who embodies integrity, compassion and the ethos and values of Army Public School, Dagshai. The inaugural trophy was awarded to Sonam Odzer of Class XII (Humanities).

Principal Vivek Kumar Tiwari presented the annual school report, highlighting the institution’s achievements in academics, co-curricular activities and sports during the year.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks, leaving the audience with a renewed sense of pride in the institution’s four-decade journey.

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