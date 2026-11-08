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Home / Himachal Pradesh / APS Dagshai shines at edu awards

APS Dagshai shines at edu awards

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:28 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Army Public School Principal Vivek Tiwari receives an award at a ceremony in New Delhi.
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Army Public School (APS), Dagshai, secured two prestigious honours at the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) Excellence Awards-2026, held recently at the Faculty Development and Research Centre, New Delhi.

The school clinched first position in the Overall Performance Index (OPI), Category-VI, receiving the winner’s trophy and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh. It also secured second position in the Academic Performance Index (API), Category-III, earning the runners-up trophy and a cash award of Rs 75,000.

Principal Vivek Tiwari received the awards at the ceremony. Lt Gen Ranjeet Singh, AVSM, and Maj Gen P R Murali, VSM (Retd), Managing Director, AWES, honoured and felicitated the principals of the winning schools.

School patron Maj Gen Prince Duggal and school chairman Brig Puneet Sharma congratulated the principal and the entire school staff on the achievement. They appreciated the collective efforts and dedication of the school fraternity and extended their encouragement and best wishes for continued success.

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The awards recognise APS Dagshai’s sustained efforts towards academic excellence, effective institutional management and the holistic development of students. The achievement reflects the dedication of its teachers, commitment of the staff, perseverance of students and continued support of parents.

The occasion was also significant for Headquarters Western Command, as four of its schools—APS Dagshai, APS Dhaula Kuan, APS Pathankot and APS Kandrori—collectively secured seven AWES Excellence Awards. The achievement highlights the commitment of these institutions to maintaining high standards of educational excellence across the Command.

Describing the achievement as a moment of immense pride and encouragement for the school fraternity, Principal Vivek Tiwari said, “The school acknowledges the guidance and support of its higher management and remains resolute in its commitment to strengthening its academic systems, nurturing character and leadership, and providing meaningful opportunities for every child to excel.”

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