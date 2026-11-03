AQI 193: Industrial hub Baddi gasps for breath ahead of Diwali

Air quality in Himachal Pradesh’s industrial hub of Baddi remained in the unhealthy category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 193. The reading was marginally lower than Sunday’s 197, according to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to such pollution levels can cause breathing discomfort, particularly among people suffering from asthma, lung disorders and heart ailments.

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Baddi has only one active air quality monitoring station, installed above the office of the HP State Pollution Control Board, in an area surrounded by offices and industrial establishments.

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Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 continues to be the major pollutant, with its maximum concentration touching 315 and minimum hovering around 95. The safe 24-hour average for PM2.5 is 0-12 micrograms per cubic metre. PM10 levels were also elevated, recording a maximum of 282 and minimum of 109 against the prescribed good range of 0-54 micrograms per cubic metre.

Pollution levels reportedly peak in the afternoon, coinciding with heightened industrial activity and traffic movement. Loose soil, unpaved stretches and poorly maintained roads, stirred by heavy vehicles, are major contributors to PM10 emissions.

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Residents claim pollution is worse in industrial pockets such as Barotiwala, home to several induction furnaces and Jharmajri, where chimneys are often seen emitting dark smoke. They allege that enforcement of pollution-control norms remains inadequate despite an action plan based on expert recommendations, including studies by IIT-Kanpur.

The institute’s source-apportionment studies for Baddi identify coal, petcoke, wood, rice husk and high-speed diesel, along with inefficient industrial pollution-control equipment, as major sources of PM2.5. Road dust and vehicular emissions contribute significantly to PM10.

With Diwali approaching, residents fear a further deterioration in air quality amid concerns over inadequate compliance with pollution-control measures.