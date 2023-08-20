Arable land washed away, farmers seek loan waiver

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, August 19

With heavy rain washing away arable land in various villages of Kasauli subdivision, farmers here are demanding waiver of farm loans.

Heavy rain spelt doom for farmers in villages like Haramehta, Sua, Dhar Serla, Jharabal, etc., under the Dhakriyana gram panchayat of Kasauli tehsil. Several hectares of arable land was washed away and fields rendered unfit for agriculture.

‘Unable to repay’ The state government should seek waiver of farm loans from the Centre as farmers will be unable to repay these. A loan of Rs 6 lakh was taken by my family, but repaying that loan has now become a major headache for us. —Anil, A farmer

Most farmers here grew seasonal crops like rice, maize, tomato, ginger, etc. With few other employment avenues available in the area, youths have also taken to agriculture.

Many farmers had taken loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to several lakhs from various banks and financial institutions. Those loans have now become a big liability for them.

Vicky of Haramehta village, said, “A spell of heavy rain on August 13 washed away the entire plantation on our 12 bigha land.”

Anil, another farmer, said, “The state government should seek waiver of farm loans from the Centre as farmers will be unable to repay these. A loan of Rs 6 lakh was taken by my family, but repaying that loan has now become a major headache for us.”

#Kasauli #Solan