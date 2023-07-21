Arhtiyas call off strike after CM's 'assurance' on apple sale

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 20

Commission agents called off their strike after meeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu late in the evening here today.

“We have decided to call off the strike as the Chief Minister has assured us that apple would be sold through old system as well as by weight, depending on the choice of the grower concerned,” claimed Pratap Singh Karrow, president, Dhalli Sabji Mandi Arhtiya Association. “In view of this assurance, we have called off the strike and mandis would open for trade from tomorrow,” he said.

Old system as well as by weight We have decided to call off the strike as the Chief Minister has assured us that apple would be sold through old system as well as by weight, depending on the choice of the grower concerned.” —President, Dhalli Sabji Mandi Arhtiya Association.

It may be mentioned that the arhtiyas had gone on strike today citing their inability to sell apple by weight due to lack of space in the mandis.

“We are not against the government, nor its decision to sell by weight. The only thing is, there’s not enough space in the mandis to weigh each and every box. We tried to sell by weight but it’s just not possible,” said Harish Thakur, president, State Arhtiyas Association, during a press conference earlier in the day.

“We had no option but to go on strike as the local administration and the APMC was trying to implement the decision forcibly,” he said.

Sanyukt Kisan Manch, which had spearheaded the demand for selling apple by weight, said it would not comment until there was an official statement from the government in this regard. In a press conference held earlier in the day, they had accused the arhtiyas of ignoring the growers’ interest by going on a strike without any prior notice.

“It’s unfortunate that arhtiyas took such a drastic step in the middle of the season. If they had problems in selling the produce by weight, why did they agree to it when several rounds of meeting were held before the government took this decision,” said Harish Chauhan, convener of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch.

Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener of Sanyukt Kisan Manch, said the sale by weight would ensure arhtiyas would not get free apple, hence the opposition by some arhtiyas.

Sohan Thakur, president of the Seb Utpadak Sangh, said the protest was politically motivated and the people with vested interests were trying to create chaos to push the government on back foot.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu