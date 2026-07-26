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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Arjun Save Earth Foundation NGO holds environment awareness drive

Arjun Save Earth Foundation NGO holds environment awareness drive

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Tribune News Service
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:10 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Villagers receiving plants and Moringa products during a programme organised in Khanni gram panchayat
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The Arjun Save Earth Foundation, an NGO, organised a mass awareness programme at Khanni gram panchayat in Nurpur on Friday to promote environmental conservation, health awareness and quality education, besides encouraging young people to explore self-employment opportunities. During the programme, the Foundation distributed 800 herbal plant saplings and herbal health supplements prepared from the Moringa tree free of cost among local residents. Although based in Nurpur, the Foundation has been working in neighbouring states as well since 2022.

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Addressing the gathering, Foundation Director Brijesh Pathania highlighted the organisation’s initiatives, including scholarship schemes, health awareness campaigns and farmer welfare programmes. He urged people to actively participate in environmental protection through plantation drives and by adopting eco-friendly lifestyles. Students and parents were informed about scholarship schemes of up to ₹7 lakh per student for professional, technical, vocational and paramedical courses. Pathania also stressed the importance of education and entrepreneurship in helping young people become self-reliant.

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He said protecting the environment had become a major challenge and called upon society to contribute towards conserving natural resources, preventing pollution and safeguarding biodiversity for future generations. The Foundation also announced a housing assistance scheme for poor and needy families.

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On the occasion, Aastha Care Private Limited pledged to contribute 10 per cent of its share towards the welfare of 50 poor families in the Nurpur Assembly constituency. Representing the company, Aastha Pathania spoke about opportunities in entrepreneurship, solar energy and Moringa-based products while outlining the company’s plans for employment generation and higher rural incomes through sustainable livelihood initiatives.

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