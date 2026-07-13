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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Ark Foundation launches tree plantation drive in Shimla

Ark Foundation launches tree plantation drive in Shimla

Aims to plant 1,000 saplings during the current monsoon season

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:17 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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Ark Foundation members during the tree plantation drive in Mashobra on Monday.
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Aiming to promote reforestation and strengthen the region’s green cover in the face of climate change, Ark Foundation, in collaboration with the Forest Department, organised a large-scale tree plantation drive in Kolu Jubbar Gram Panchayat in Shimla district.

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The initiative witnessed the plantation of native and ecologically important tree species, including Himalayan oak (Baan), wild pomegranate (Daru), wild apricot (Chuli), deodar, walnut (Akhrot), Majnu, and Khanor (Aesculus). Saplings were planted along roadside stretches as well as on degraded and treeless patches within the forest to support ecological restoration.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ghazala Khan, the Foundation’s state vice president, said, “Protecting the Himalayan ecosystem requires sustained community participation. Through this plantation drive, we aim not only to increase green cover but also to inspire collective action for environmental conservation and climate resilience.”

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“The foundation has set a target of planting 1,000 saplings during the current monsoon season. The plantation programme will be implemented in phases to ensure better survival and long-term growth of the saplings,” Khan said.

The vice president also said that the Foundation plans to actively pursue a range of environmental initiatives, including the creation of green belts, campaigns to reduce plastic pollution in the mountains, the promotion of sustainable lifestyles and community-based action to combat climate change.

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