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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Arki gets Rs 34.46 crore development projects; ex-servicemen call on CM

Arki gets Rs 34.46 crore development projects; ex-servicemen call on CM

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of seven development projects worth Rs 34.46 crore in the Arki Assembly constituency of Solan district. He inaugurated a primary health centre building at Saryanj constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, a playground at Government Senior Secondary School, Chandi, developed at a cost of Rs 1.02 crore, Fruit and Vegetable sub-yard at Kunihar constructed at a cost of Rs 1.81 crore and an inter-state bus terminal at Darlaghat constructed at a cost of Rs 10.17 crore. The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Rs 10.39 crore 33/11 KV, 315 MVA GIS electric substation, Gyana (Mangu), Rs 7.09 crore Danoghat-Sahjada-Neri Plata road link and the Rs 2.38 crore ambulance road from Sintighat to Baandhar.

The Chief Minister said that these development projects would benefit the people of the area and strengthen essential infrastructure and public services. He added that the fruit and vegetable sub-yard at Kunihar would benefit farmers of around 25 to 30 gram panchayats of the area. The facility would provide better marketing opportunities for their produce and help in ensuring remunerative prices to them, besides contributing to strengthening the local economy.

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Sukhu said that the 33/11 KV, 315 MVA GIS electric substation at Gyana (Mangu) would help in addressing the low-voltage problem in the area and ensure reliable and quality power supply. He added that the substation would benefit the people of 10 gram panchayats in the area.

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Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for dedicating projects worth Rs 34.46 crore to the constituency. He said that the projects would significantly benefit local residents and contribute to the overall progress and development of the area.

Earlier, a delegation of ex-servicemen called on the Chief Minister and apprised him of their various demands. The Chief Minister assured the delegation of considering their issues sympathetically.

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