Arki road projects to benefit villagers: CPS

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 7

As many as 102 road projects were sanctioned for the Arki Assembly segment by the state government in its first Budget, said Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sanjay Awasthy today. He was speaking at a felicitation function organised by Matuli and nearby panchayats in Arki.

He said, “Roads are the lifelines of rural economy and 102 road projects have been sanctioned to ensure road connectivity to benefit villagers. This includes overhauling of existing roads and need-based sanction for new roads, including link roads. The work to improve the key Ramshehar-Chiyasi-Matuli-Diggal-Kunihar-Shimla road will begin soon.”

Awasthy also elaborated on other initiatives of the government, including Green Himachal and green hydrogen policy. Work was also underway to reduce air, noise and other types of pollution in the state. To provide employment to the youth, 13 new schemes were introduced in the first Budget by the government, the CPS added.

He also elaborated on the Him Ganga scheme that aims at providing better price to those selling milk, besides strengthening its marketing and distribution. A sum of Rs 500 crore has been set aside for it.