Arlu: The tree behind the winged seeds

Arlu is mainly found in warmer foothills. In Mandi, field observations have recorded it roughly between 500 and 1,200 metres above sea level, particularly along forest margins, open woodland and roadsides. However, unlike many common forest trees, Arlu generally occurs singly or in small groups rather than forming large populations. This natural scarcity makes every mature, fruit-bearing tree important.

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The tree becomes particularly interesting when its long pods mature. Measuring around 40 cm to 70 cm, the woody pods contain numerous papery, winged seeds adapted for wind dispersal. These seeds, however, have acquired a value far beyond their ecological function.

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Used for decorating traditional caps

In Kinnaur, its seeds have traditionally been used for decorating traditional caps, religious articles and ornamental objects. They are also associated with protection from evil and misfortune and therefore find a place in ceremonies and festivals. Traditionally, pods collected from lower-altitude areas such as Mandi and Bilaspur have moved through local trade networks towards Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahaul and other regions.

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A field study around Rewalsar and adjoining areas brings out another interesting dimension of this trade. The value of Arlu pods is not fixed throughout the year; their price varies from Rs 50 to Rs 350 with the season, availability of mature pods and demand for the winged seeds. Thus, a pod that begins its life on a scattered foothill tree can acquire considerable economic and cultural value once it enters the traditional market.

Conservation dilemma

This creates an unusual conservation dilemma. The same fruit that provides income and cultural material also contains seeds required for the tree’s regeneration.

Arlu is not merely a cultural plant. It has a long medicinal history. Its roots and bark are valued in Ayurveda and are associated with formulations including Dasamula, Amritarista, Narayana Taila, Brahma Rasayana and Chyawanprash. Flavonoids, alkaloids, phenolic compounds and other bioactive constituents have further attracted scientific interest in the species.

Place in traditional Himalayan kitchen

Its place in the traditional Himalayan kitchen is equally noteworthy. Young leaves and tender shoots have been used for kachru, pakoras, paranthas and leafy vegetables; flowers are prepared as rayata and young fruits can be incorporated into vegetable preparations. Yet field observations suggest that many of these traditional food and medicinal uses are declining.

Erosion of knowledge

This decline in use is accompanied by another concern. A field-based assessment found that around 85 per cent of the respondents recognised Arlu’s cultural or religious importance, while about 60 per cent recognised its medicinal value. At the same time, the present-day use is considerably lower than in the past. The concern, therefore, is not simply the disappearance of a tree but the gradual erosion of the knowledge associated with it.

The pressure on wild populations becomes particularly important because Arlu does not naturally occur in large, continuous populations. Its scattered distribution means that excessive harvesting from even a limited number of mature trees can have consequences beyond individual trees. When mature pods are collected, fewer seeds remain available for natural regeneration.

The solution, however, should not be to separate communities from the species that has been part of their culture for generations. Domestication and community cultivation provide a more practical pathway. Arlu can be propagated through seeds and stem cuttings and established in suitable warm, well-drained sites. Village nurseries, community plantations and agroforestry systems can provide pods for cultural and medicinal use while reducing pressure on wild trees.

Sustainable harvesting is equally important. A proportion of mature pods should be retained on parent trees to ensure regeneration, particularly where natural populations are already small and scattered.

Living connection

Therefore, the story of Arlu is not simply about a vulnerable medicinal tree. It is about a living connection between forest, culture, food, medicine and livelihood. A winged seed on a Kinnauri cap, a pod traded from the foothills, a traditional recipe prepared from its young leaves and a medicinal formulation containing its bark are all parts of the same story.

Himachal’s challenge is to ensure that this story continues without exhausting the tree that sustains it. The future of Arlu will depend on making traditional use a force for conservation so that winged seeds continue to travel while the trees that produce them continue to stand in the Himalayan landscape.