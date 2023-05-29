 Armed with tech, Shimla cops trace 16 minors within 48 hrs : The Tribune India

Armed with tech, Shimla cops trace 16 minors within 48 hrs

Addiction, study stress & tense family environment among reasons for leaving home

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

Armed with advanced technology, the Shimla police have traced 16 children (95 per cent), who had gone missing in the district within a record response time of 48 hours. They have also managed to trace 116 adults.

The police used latest technologies to trace the current location, call data records, dump data analysis, social media history searches and decoding of IP addresses of the missing persons, especially teenagers.

SP Sanjeev Gandhi says, “As missing children are vulnerable to crimes, we take the assistance of advanced technology to trace them on priority. Social media profiles of missing children have proved to be helpful in tracing and rescuing them.”

He says nowadays, children and teenagers are tech-savvy and quite active on social networking sites like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram. Screening of their social media profiles come in handy to trace them, followed by tracking through CCTV cameras.

The SP says, “We have rescued missing teenagers by inquiring their social media habits. Quite often, children use mobile phones of their parents and the search history helps in assessing directions and interest in places and provides vital clues, enabling us to take quick action.”

“It has been observed that the prominent reasons in such cases are broken family or social milieu, social media attractions, drug addiction, elopement, stress of study or failure in examinations and a tense family atmosphere, among others,” says another police official.

Among the missing minors was a 14-year-old boy, who used to surf on his parents’ mobile phones. He was traced purely on the clues received by analyzing the mobile phone search history.

In another instance, three girls in the age group of 11 to 14 years, who ran away from home with money and jewellery, were found after an analysis of the Instagram account of one of them, who had taken her mother’s mobile phone along and dropped a message to her friend on the photo-sharing app.

The police say that there is no report of the involvement of any organised crime syndicate in the cases of missing persons till now.

116 missing adults found too

  • Of 153 missing persons till May this year, the police have traced 132 individuals (over 86%), including 116 adults
  • Of the total missing persons, 136 were adults —58 males and 78 females — and 17 minors — 13 girls and four boys

