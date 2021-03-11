Army bike expedition flagged off

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 11

The Rising Star Sub Area launched a nine-day motorcycle expedition on the occasion of its diamond jubilee yesterday.

Maj Gen Manoj Tiwari flagged off a 10-member expedition from Yol in Dharamsala. The expedition is an attempt to interact with Indian Army veterans in the remote areas of Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts. Among 10 bikers, one woman officer aims at motivating girls to join armed forces.

The expedition will cover 1,092 km of treacherous mountain tracks and pass through the Sach Pass, Pangi, Keylong, Baralacha La, Spiti Valley and terminate at Manali, where a mega ex-servicemen rally will be held.