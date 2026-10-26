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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Army choppers rescue three paragliders in Dhauladhars

Army choppers rescue three paragliders in Dhauladhars

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:44 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Army aviators of the Western Command undertook three daring high-altitude rescue operations in the treacherous Dhauladhar ranges of Himachal Pradesh, saving three paragliders, including two foreigners, stranded in the high mountains following mishaps in adverse weather.

During the first mission undertaken near the Dehnasar Lake, Gaurav Kumar Bharti, a renowned Indian paraglider, was evacuated. The lake lies at an altitude of 14,000 ft in the Barot Valley near Jogindernagar.

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A Polish national identified as Adam was rescued from Satchali Pass, a high-altitude glacial and halting point located at a height of about 10,000 ft in the Kangra region. It is said to be a very windy and narrow passages to cross.

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The third mission involved the rescue of Sebastian Siller, an Austrian national, from Kareri Hill, a high-altitude glacial alpine area at an elevation of 10,000 ft near Dharamsala that features on the itinerary of trekkers.

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