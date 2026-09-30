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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Army cycling team reaches Nurpur to mark 40th anniv of Operation Pawan

Army cycling team reaches Nurpur to mark 40th anniv of Operation Pawan

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Nurpur, Updated At : 01:22 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Members of the cycling expedition of the Indian Army arrive in Nurpur on Monday.
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A 1,040-km-long cycling expedition comprising 22 Army personnel of 26 Punjab Regiment reached Nurpur in Kangra district on Monday as part of commemorative events marking the 40th anniversary of Operation Pawan. Led by Captain Anish M, the expedition team first visited Government Senior Secondary School, Jassur, where it was accorded a warm welcome by the faculty, students and members of the Garry Foundation, a local NGO.

The team later reached Noorpur Public School, where members of the Nurpur Blood Donors Club and the school management welcomed the soldiers. Students greeted the Army personnel with slogans “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Indian Army Zindabad” and showered flowers on the cyclists.

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A ‘Join Indian Army Interaction Programme’ was organised at both schools. Captain Anish interacted with the students, shared his experiences of the expedition and encouraged them to consider a career in the armed forces. He also highlighted the importance of discipline, courage, dedication and commitment to the nation. The interaction was aimed at acquainting the students about the role of the Indian Army and motivating eligible youths to join armed forces.

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The cycling expedition was flagged off in Jalandhar on September 12. The team is covering parts of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and is scheduled to complete the expedition on October 3. The expedition has been organised with the objective of connecting with the students and the youth along the route, spreading awareness about career opportunities in the Army and commemorating the contribution of personnel associated with Operation Pawan.

The Indian Peace Keeping Force had launched Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka in October 1987. The operation continued until March 1990 during the conflict involving the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). 26 Punjab Regiment has organised the cycling expedition to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the operation and honour the services and sacrifices of Indian Army personnel associated with the mission.

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