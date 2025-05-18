Army proved its might in Op Sindoor: MP

The Indian Armed Forces have proved their might in Operation Sindoor and defeated Pakistan. This was stated by Rajya Sabha member Sikandar Kumar while addressing Tiranga Yatra at Gandhi Chowk here today.

He said the defence services of the country had taken revenge of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 27 innocent tourists were killed. Sikandar said the country was fighting a decisive war against terrorism and countries like Turkey and Azerbaijan were being handled diplomatically. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated economic strike against these countries.