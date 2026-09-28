Army Public School win U-16 Dharamsala football title

Army Public School emerged champions in the boys’ category of the U-16 Dharamsala School Football League Season 3, defeating Sacred Heart School 2-0 in the final at the Police Ground here today.

The three-day tournament, organised by the Football Association Dharamsala in association with the Kangra Police, featured 16 school teams, including 12 boys’ and four girls’ teams.

Advertisement

Army Public School had earlier defeated Achievers Hub Public School 1-0 in the first semi-final, while Sacred Heart School edged past Petoen School 1-0 to book their place in the title clash. In the girls’ final, GSSS Gharoh defeated Achievers Hub School 2-0 to claim the championship.

Advertisement

Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma, who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, encouraged the young players and stressed the importance of sports in promoting discipline, physical fitness and teamwork.

Pragya of GSSS Gharoh was adjudged the Best Player in the girls’ category, while Shanvi of Achievers Hub School was named the Best Goalkeeper. In the boys’ category, Vedansh of Army Public School was declared the Best Player and his teammate Aarik the Best Goalkeeper.

Advertisement

An awareness campaign against tobacco consumption and drug abuse was also held alongside the tournament. The organisers said the initiative sought to encourage youngsters to adopt healthy lifestyles and highlighted sport as a means of promoting discipline and responsible citizenship.

Football Association Dharamsala president Varun Gupta thanked the Kangra Police, participating schools, coaches, parents and supporters for making the third season a success.