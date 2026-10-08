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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Army recruitment rally at Rampur from March 20, 2027

Army recruitment rally at Rampur from March 20, 2027

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:52 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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An Army recruitment rally will be held at the Prithi Military Station at Averipatti in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district from March 20 to 25, 2027. Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Anupam Kashyap during a meeting held on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the rally, assured Army officers of all possible assistance from the district administration.

He said that necessary basic amenities would be ensured for candidates arriving for the recruitment rally so that they do not face inconvenience. He directed the officials concerned to ensure uninterrupted availability of electricity and drinking water at the recruitment rally.

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Kashyap said that the Army recruitment process would be conducted in a transparent manner, fully in accordance with the established regulations. He directed the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rampur, to hold a meeting with relevant departments and security agencies o ensure necessary arrangements.

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The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration and security agencies would remain vigilant to ensure that no one misleads the youth during the recruitment process. “Candidates will be cautioned against any type of inducement or misleading information,” he added.

Kashyap also directed the officials concerned to ensure adequate accommodation at reasonable rates for the youth coming to Averipatti for recruitment. He directed the departments concerned to work in coordination with each other and complete all preparations in a timely manner before the recruitment rally so that it could be completed smoothly.

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