Armyworm outbreak: Agriculture Department issues alert

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 29

With the onset of monsoon and the growth of maize in the district, the Agriculture Department on Wednesday issued an alert on the outbreak of armyworms in the crop. Deputy Director of Agriculture Atul Dogra stated that the insect had caused a huge loss to farmers last year.

He said, “The farmers must inform officials of the Agriculture Department immediately about the presence of this insect as it could spoil the whole field if not checked at an early stage. The larvae of these worms feeds on the green leaves of the maize crop. It is easy to identify this worm as it leaves white dots and small holes on fresh leaves.”

He suggested that cultivators could use some insecticide, like Syantraniliprol and Thiamethoxam, to control the outbreak.