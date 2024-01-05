Arni University row: Kangra DC orders probe into ‘adverse role’ of Indora SDM

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 4

The Kangra district administration has taken strict cognisance of the ongoing row between the management of private Arni University, Indora, in Kangra district and local subdivisional administration today after the media reports about the alleged adverse role of the local SDM.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal has asked Additional Deputy Commissioner Saurabh Jassal to conduct a thorough investigation-cum-inquiry into the entire episode and listen to all concerned parties. The ADC has been directed to submit a fact-finding report to him within three weeks.

Jindal said there were reports in the media than an adverse role had been played by the Indora SDM on the issue. The management of Arni University had also accused the local administration of threatening and pressurising for restoration of the services of the sacked non-teaching employees of the university. He said the SDM, Indora, had been asked to submit a report in this connection, too.

In his orders issued by the DC it has been stated that the services of some university employees had been terminated by the university management and the SDM, Indora, was asked to send a report on this matter.

The report received from the SDM stated that the employees who were sitting on peaceful strike since December 28, 2023, have ended their agitation on January 3. The orders issued by the DC stated that in view of the latest media reports, it was necessary to establish the veracity of such allegations against the local administration.

