Arrange shelter for stray cattle: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Animal Husbandry Department to make proper arrangements for providing shelter to stray cattle and deserted animals in the state.

Mobile app planned A mobile app will be developed on which people will be able to upload the photographs of stray cattle. After receiving a complaint... the officials concerned will take such animals to gausadans. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

During a meeting of the Gau Seva Aayog here today, he said, “People will also be able to complain about stray animals on the Mukhyamantri Seva Sankalp Helpline (1100). A mobile app will also be developed on which people will be able to upload the photographs of stray cattle. After receiving a complaint, the information will be shared with the senior veterinary officer, veterinary officer and the pharmacist of the block concerned and then it will be their responsibility to take such animals to gausadans.”

He also stressed on the need to sensitise the public about the helpline and its role in curbing the stray cattle menace.

The CM said, “As per the 20th animal census, the number of such animals in the state was 36,311, out of which 20,203 deserted cattle have been provided shelter in various gausadans, while thousands others are still roaming on the roads. Officials of the Animal Husbandry Department have been directed to identify appropriate land for grazing and water bodies with the help of the Forest Department, besides constructing night shelters for animals.”