Arrangements for G20 meet in Dharamsala reviewed

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 22

Ramesh Babu, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today reviewed preparations for the G-20 meeting to be held here on April 19 and 20. Seventy foreign delegates would attend the meeting.

Ramesh said the G-20 meeting to be held in Dharamsala would pertain to engineering wing of the Science and Technology Department.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said the government would showcase the cultural heritage of Kangra district to the visiting delegates.