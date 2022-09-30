Arrangements for PM's Oct 5 visit to Bilaspur reviewed

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 29

Foolproof arrangements will be made for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bilaspur. The CM said this while presiding over a meeting through video conference with the DC and SP today.

The Prime Minister is slated to visit Bilaspur on October 5 to dedicate AIIMS at Bilaspur to public.

The CM said the PM would also inaugurate Hydro Engineering College at Bandla and also lay the foundation stones of Medical Devices Park at Nalagarh and the four-lane project from Pinjore to Nalagarh.