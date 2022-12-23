Arrangements for Shivratri fair reviewed

Mandi, December 22
Sarv Devta Seva Samiti, under its president Shivpal Sharma, held a meeting here today to chalk out a strategy for the weeklong Shivratri fair in the district.
Sharma said, “During the festival every year, the stay arrangements for deities are made in school buildings and other places. But now, we have a Sanskriti Sadan, where these deities can be accommodated. Today, a majority of the samiti members suggested Sanskriti Sadan for the stay of deities during the fair.”
“Besides, at the sitting place of deities at the Padal ground, a college building is being constructed. So, we have identified another places for the purpose and requested the administration to make the necessary arrangements,” he added.
