Arrangements for Shivratri festival in Mandi district reviewed

Our Correspondent

Mandi, February 4

Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur said the weeklong Shivratri festival would be celebrated with traditional fervour in Mandi district from March 2 to 8.

He reviewed the preparations for the festival in Mandi on Friday. He directed the district administration to prepare a multi-level plan for organising the fair. He asked the authorities to make arrangements according to the Covid protocol for all events. He appealed to people to cooperate in the successful organisation of the festival.

The minister said: “Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will inaugurate the fair on March 2. He will participate in the first ‘Jaleb’ (procession of deities) of Shivratri. The second ‘Jaleb’ will be taken out on March 5 and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will attend the third and final ‘Jaleb’ of the event on March 8.”

Keeping in view the suggestions received in the meeting, the minister asked the district administration to consider the option of organising cultural events at Seri Manch instead of Paddal ground. He stressed on promoting folk culture at the festival and asked the organisers to provide more opportunities to state artists.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said a photo exhibition depicting the journey of the Shivratri fair would be the big attraction for the people this year. In this, the journey of the last 50 years of organising Shivratri fair will be showcased through pictures. —