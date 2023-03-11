Arrangements made for Budget session: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania today said all arrangements had been made for the Budget session of the Assembly commencing on March 14 for which 732 questions had already been filed by the legislators.

Addressing a press conference here today, Pathania said his endeavour would be to ensure smooth conduct of the session with the cooperation of both ruling and opposition members. “I have convened an all-party meeting in my chamber on March 13 which will be attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Chief Parliamentary Secretray Mohan Lal Brakta,” said Pathania.

“We have so far received 543 starred and 189 un-starred questions from the legislators with a majority being filed online,” he said. He added that four notices under Rule 101 and three under Rule 130 had been received. Information had been sought from the government on the queries posed by the MLAs.

A majority of the questions were about unemployment, restoration of old pension scheme (OPS), vacancies in health and educational institutions, deteriorating law and order situation, tourism promotion and rising drug addiction among youth.

“I am confident that the MLAs will raise issues concerning their constituencies and the state and will utilise this opportunity while upholding the rules of the House,” he said.

Pathania said the session would conclude on April 6. “There will be a total of 18 sittings and the CM will present the Budget on March 17.”

The House will start on March 14 by offering condolences during the obituary to former minister and MLA from Karsog in Mandi, Mansa Ram, who passed away recently.

He said the House would debate on the Budget proposals for the financial year 2023-24 for four days from March 20 to 23. The Assembly will debate on the Budget demands by way of cut motions for three days on March 27, 28 and 29. The first session of the present 14th Vidhan Sabha was held at Dharamsala in January. Being the first session, it commenced with the Governor’s address.

Hits out at Parmar

Verbal duel between Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania and his predecessor Vipin Parmar could escalate further with the former reiterating that he was well aware of his obligations and duties. He said outside the Vidhan Sabha he was an MLA who had the right to express his political views