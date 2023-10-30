Arresting slide: Experts await grant to visit Chamba landslide-hit areas

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 29

The experts of Central University Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), who have been entrusted study of the areas in Chamba district which suffered landslides in last monsoons, are waiting financial grant to visit the affected areas.

Haven’t been approached yet The financial grant for visit of geological experts to landslide-affected areas had to be issued by the state disaster management authority. No one from the CUHP has contacted or informed me regarding requirement of financial grant for visit of experts for carrying out study of the landslide-affected areas. Chamba Deputy Commissioner

After massive landslides damaged many areas of Himachal, the state government had entrusted studies to various institutes for suggesting measures to mitigate threat of landslides in affected areas in future. In Chamba district the study has been entrusted to geological experts from the CUHP.

Prof AK Mahajan from the CUHP, who has been entrusted study of the landslide-affected areas, said he had written to respective SDMs to provide financial grant and make arrangement for visit of team of experts to the affected areas. “Once the grant is approved, we will move to the field for carrying out the study,” he said.

Sources said the CUHP experts have proposed to study Langera Ghat area in Salooni subdivision, landslide-affected areas on the Chamba-Tissa road, Tarella Bounderi-Mangli road and Nakrot Khaguda Thalli road in Churah subdivision, Kashmiri Mohalla area in Chamba town, Bagga and Lothal areas along the national highway in Dharwala tehsil, Jhadota Ghar and Saloon Ghar areas in Holi tehsil, Brahmpala, Kali Dhar, Kamaladi and Keri Pahad in Bhatiyat tehsil and Anai area in Sihunta tehsil. All these areas suffered massive landslides during the last monsoons.

Chamba Deputy Commissioner Approv Devgan said the financial grant for visit of geological experts to landslide-affected areas had to be issued by the state disaster management authority.

Professor Mahajan, who has earlier served with the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology and is now serving as a professor in CUHP, said Chamba district comprised of mountain ranges that were geologically active. There were some areas which witness regular movement of tectonic plates in the mountain ranges that cause landslides. In such areas very few subsidence measures can be taken. Geologists from CUHP would suggest measures for mitigating effect of landslides in areas which are not geologically active.

Chamba district is one of the most backward districts of Himachal Pradesh. It has been selected as an Aspirational District by the Government of India.

The tribals area of Chamba district like Bharmour, Tissa and Pangi have very poor road connectivity. The roads leading to these tribal areas are prone to landslides, which cut thse areas off from the rest of the state. However, the subsidence measures for these roads would have to wait for the report from geological experts of the CUHP.

#Chamba #Dharamsala