Art of Living to help government eradicate drug menace

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 27

The Art of Living (AoL) will join hands with the state government to run anti-drug campaign in the state.

An MoU in this regard was signed between the state government and the Art of Living in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here today. Secretary, Administrative Reforms, C Palrasu and Air Marshal (Retd) VPS Rana signed the agreement.

The Chief Minister said that under the aegis of spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, this initiative would help in creating mass awareness to fight the drug menace. He emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating that AoL would wholeheartedly assist the state government in eradicating the drug menace, while jointly bearing the associated expenses.

Sukhu said the NGO would not only support the state government’s resolve of eradicating drugs nuisance but also collaborate in various other areas essential for State’s development. These include sustainable environmental protection, community livelihood models, community-based tourism, herbal wellness, community forest management, modern education, skill development, and youth empowerment.

Chief Advisor and Trustee of the Himalayan Unnati Mission, Air Marshal (Retd) VPS Rana said that this was the result of the far-reaching efforts of the state government that the AoL got an opportunity to work as an official partner for the sustainable development of the remote areas of the state.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, MLAs, and officials were present on the occasion.