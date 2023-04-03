Artefacts missing, Himachal to order survey, register cases

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 2

With a number of paintings and artefacts missing from various government offices in Himachal, the state has decided to order a survey and register cases over the matter.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, who holds the portfolio of Languages and Culture, said it was a matter of grave concern that many valuable artefacts and antiques were missing from government offices and other premises.

“Such articles are part of our cultural heritage. We will order a survey of items of historical value lying in government offices and if found missing, FIRs will be registered,” he said. The Tribune has already reported that many precious artefacts and antiques are being stolen from government offices by organised gangs for sale in the international market.

In one such instance, a painting by AW Hallet, an English painter who spent most of his life in Dharamsala, has gone missing from the Kangra Deputy Commissioner’s office. The wall size painting illustrated the Dhauladhar mountain range and the life of gaddi tribals.

Sources said the painting had been missing since the DC office was shifted to the newly constructed secretariat during the tenure of then BJP government (2007-12). Nipun Jindal, Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, said he questioned his staff about the matter, but nobody seemed to have any information.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #mukesh agnihotri