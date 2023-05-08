Artificial insemination fails, cattle owners complain on CM’s helpline

Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, May 7
Farmers and cattle owners of Sadwan, Danni and Pandrer gram panchayats in Nurpur have alleged that poor quality semen was being provided for artificial insemination of their animals. They recently lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s (CM) helpline in this regard.
Animal Husbandry Department’s field staff provide the facility of artificial insemination of cattle at the doorstep of their owners. However, there are reports of milch cattle consistently failing to conceive even after artificial insemination over the past several months. This has become a cause for concern for cattle owners.
Shekhar Pathania of Sadwan, Sandeep of Danni, Hans Raj and Kuljeet Rana of Pandrer gram panchayats said some cattle owners of the area had lodged complaints on the CM’s helpline.
In a follow up, Animal Husbandry Department officials said they would examine animals that were artificially inseminated. But cattle owner said the department should examine the quality of sperm.
Dr Sanjiv Dhiman, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Kangra, confirmed that he had received complaints in the Nurpur area. A veterinary medical officer had been deputed to examine the complaints of the cattle owners, he added.
He further said the department would organise an awareness-cum-infertility camp at Danni and Sadwan gram panchayats in Nurpur to sensitise farmers and cattle owners about artificial insemination.
Veterinary officer deputed
- Animal Husbandry Department’s field staff provide the facility of artificial insemination of cattle at their owners’ doorstep
- Following complaints that the procedure wasn’t yielding desired results, a veterinary officer has been deputed to examine the quality of semen used for insemination
