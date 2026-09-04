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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Artificial lake forms after road cave-in, flash flood threat looms over Nalagarh villages

Artificial lake forms after road cave-in, flash flood threat looms over Nalagarh villages

The SDM has sounded an emergency alert and advised residents living downstream to move to safer locations

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:05 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The debris, which has accumulated along nearly a one-kilometre stretch of the khud, has blocked the flow of water, posing a threat to a nearby house as well as villages downstream. Tribune photo
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An artificial lake has formed at Chikni Khud in the Nalagarh subdivision after mounds of debris fell into the watercourse when a road above it caved in, obstructing the natural flow of water.

The debris, which has accumulated along nearly a one-kilometre stretch of the khud, has blocked the flow of water, posing a threat to a nearby house as well as villages downstream.

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SDM Nalagarh Narinder Ahluwalia, along with the Executive Engineer of Public Works Department and revenue officials, rushed to the site to assess the situation.

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To facilitate the smooth discharge of water, poclain and earth-excavation machines have been pressed into service to remove the accumulated debris, the SDM said.

An effort is being made to create an outlet for the overflowing water, which could significantly reduce the threat to the area if water begins to seep through the debris dam and the artificial lake starts draining.

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The SDM has sounded an emergency alert and advised residents living downstream to move to safer locations. A family living near the affected lake has also been shifted to safer accommodation.

A critical situation has emerged in the area, as the temporary lake could breach at any time due to the weight of the huge mounds of debris, posing a risk of flash floods to villages downstream.

Residents have been advised not to venture near the river and to immediately inform the administration if they notice any sudden rise in the water level.

During the previous monsoon as well, a large portion of the hillside had collapsed into the river, disrupting the flow of water and damaging the road. The situation this year is equally worrisome. However, officials monitoring the operation expressed hope that a safe passage for the discharge of water would be created soon.

Meanwhile, land subsidence along a 3 to 4-km stretch at Kumarhatti has rendered the Nalagarh-Ramshehar road unfit for vehicular traffic since the early hours of today. Large cracks have developed on the road and are widening with each passing hour.

Residents will have to use arterial roads to reach places such as Nalagarh. With a sizeable number of villagers commuting to Nalagarh for work, they are likely to face inconvenience until the road is restored for traffic.

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