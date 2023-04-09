Artificial limbs to be manufactured at Sundernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 8

Artificial limbs will be manufactured at the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) at Sundernagar here. For this, the CRC will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Mohali, next month.

CRC in-charge Dr Shatrughan Singh said, “The centre, which works for skill development and rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, will soon have a facility to provide artificial limbs to the disabled. These will be manufactured with technical support from the Regional Marketing Centre of ALIMCO.”

“A team of ALIMCO visited the CRC, Sundernagar, two days ago and detailed discussions were held on the issue. The Secretary, Social Justice and Women Empowerment, is likely to visit the centre on May 10 and soon an MoU will be signed,” he added.