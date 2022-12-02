Artisan awareness workshop at NIFT

Dharamsala, December 1
A three-day workshop for the artisans of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab being organised by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Kangra, started here yesterday.
A press note issued here said that the Union Ministry of Textiles and the Office of Development Commissioner (Handicraft) had jointly created the Craft Cluster Initiative programme. The initiative aims at providing systematic and continuous exposure to handlooms and handicrafts of India to the students of the institute.
