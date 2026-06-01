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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Artist from across India paint Shimla during ‘Canvas of The Hills' Art Festival

Artist from across India paint Shimla during ‘Canvas of The Hills' Art Festival

Kashyap said the primary objective of this art event is to provide a common platform for artists from across the country

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:29 PM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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The artists first explored the town before painting and sketching its heritage buildings, popular landmarks and scenic beauty during a painting session. (Credit/iStock)
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Artists from across the country showcased their artistry during a special art and culture event titled ‘Canvas of the Hills’, which was held here on Monday, at the iconic Ridge.

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The event brought together renowned painters and artists from across the country, who painted Shimla’s natural beauty, historical landmarks and rich cultural heritage on their canvases. The event was held as a part of the upcoming International Summer Festival Shimla, to be held from June 8 to 12.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla, Anupam Kashyap said these artworks will be showcased to the people during the upcoming festival in an exhibition.

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He said artists first observed the town and then painted and sketched the heritage buildings, popular landmarks and scenic beauty of the town during a painting session. DC said the artists will also be visiting Spiti valley in Lahaul and Spiti district and will paint the breathtaking Himalayan landscapes.

Kashyap said the primary objective of this art event is to provide a common platform for artists from across the country, promote cultural exchange through art and showcase Shimla’s unique beauty at the national level through creative expression.

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Later on, DC felicitated the participants with certificates of appreciation. The artists also gifted some of their creative works to DC Kashyap.

Participating artists included Shirish Deshpande, Manoj Soman, Sandeep Khedkar, Nitin Mahamuni, Mahendra Kondekar, Suhasini M Kondekar, Radha Soman, Vinita Purohit Lohra, Gulzar Hussain, Sai Manikaran Veduruparthi, Vamsi Kiran Paila, Debopriya Bezbaruah, Nakshdeep Singh and Rajendra Mehta.

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