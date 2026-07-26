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Home / Himachal Pradesh / ARTRAC commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, honours heroes of Operation Vijay

ARTRAC commemorates Kargil Vijay Diwas, honours heroes of Operation Vijay

Army Commander Lt Gen Devendra Sharma leads tribute at Annandale, calls Kargil heroes’ courage and sacrifice an enduring inspiration for safeguarding India’s unity, integrity and sovereignty

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:40 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Lt Gen Devendra Sharma,PVSM, AVSM, SM, GOC-in-C, ARTRAC led the wreath laying ceremony at the Shradhhanjali Sthal, Annadale, Shimla. Image credit X @artrac_ia
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Headquarters Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Saturday commemorated the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, with all ranks reaffirming their commitment to uphold the highest ideals of patriotism, courage and selfless service while paying tribute to the brave soldiers who defended the nation’s sovereignty during Operation Vijay in 1999.

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The commemorative ceremony began at the Shradhhanjali Sthal in Annandale, where Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma, PVSM, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks to honour the fallen heroes. A two-minute silence was observed as buglers sounded the solemn notes of the Last Post.

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Paying homage to the heroes of Operation Vijay, Lt Gen Sharma recalled their extraordinary bravery, unwavering resolve and selfless devotion to duty while fighting in the harsh, icy heights of Kargil. He said their legacy continues to inspire generations and reinforces the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty.

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He added that the sacrifices of the Kargil heroes remain forever etched in the nation’s collective memory and continue to inspire millions of Indians.

Later, the Army Commander visited the Army Heritage Museum at Annandale. Located in the scenic Annandale valley, the museum showcases the courage and sacrifices of Indian soldiers across generations. He appreciated the museum’s efforts to preserve valuable military artefacts, battle memorabilia and historical records, ensuring that the legacy of patriotism and military honour is passed on to future generations.

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