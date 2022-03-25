Arundhati crowned Miss Bede's

Arundhati Chandel was crowned Miss Bede's-2022 during the farewell function 'Finesse: A Fond Adieu' held on Thursday. Sarah Gupta finished as the first runner-up while Archa Singh was the second runner-up. The first and second year students and teachers organised the function, in which Maj Gen (retd) Atul Kaushik was the chief guest. The other title winners were Oshin (Miss Beautiful Smile), Lipakshi (Miss Talent), Archa Gupta (Miss Ramp Walk), Bhavya (Miss Elegant) and Sarah Gupta (Best Hairdo).

Three JUIT students qualify GATE

Three students from the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Solan, have qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering-2022 (GATE). Janki Insan, a final-year BTech student, has secured All India Rank 138. Two other students of the department, Tanya Bansal and Chaitanya Moghe, have secured All India Rank 510 and 1,452, respectively. The students attributed their success to the faculty, their parents and the university. Prof Sudhir Kumar, Head of the Department, said this success will definitely help the students get admission in best institutions for masters programmes.

HPU non-teaching staff end stir

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Non-Teaching Employees' Federation held a gate meeting outside the administrative building of the university on Thursday. Federation president Rajesh Thakur said they were suspending their on-going protest as the newly-appointed VC had assured them of a dialogue. He, however, warned that if the administration continued to ignore their demands, the agitation would start again.