As cases rise 28%, govt launches decisive battle against narcotics

Year 2025 will go down as one of the most important years for the future of Himachal Pradesh as the state government launched a decisive battle to curb the rising drug menace among the people.

The state — for the past few years — has been dealing with a major drug problem with the youth falling in the trap of drugs, especially ‘chitta’. The situation has become so alarming that people have started to refer to Himachal Pradesh as ‘Udta Himachal’ , a metaphor derived from the 2016 Bollywood movie ‘Udta Punjab’ which highlighted the growing vice of drug abuse in Punjab.

As per police records, as many as 1,967 cases under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered across the state during 2025 (January 1 to November 30), which are 28 per cent higher than the 1,537 cases registered in 2024 during the same period.

Out of these total cases, as many as 297 have been registered in Mandi, highest in the state, followed by Shimla where as many as 255 cases under the NDPS Act have been registered in 2025. Also, as many as 233 cases have been registered in Bilaspur, 208 in Kullu, 178 in Kangra, 168 in Sirmour, 108 in Hamirpur, 97 in Solan, 94 in Una, 89 in Chamba, 88 in Nurpur police district, 82 in Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh (BBN), 42 in Dehra police district, 23 in Kinnaur and five in Lahaul and Spiti district.

The rising drug menace, which has put the future of the youth at stake, also witnessed an uproar from the people with many panchayats in the state announcing social boycott of people involved in drug trade. Several panchayats in the state also announced to impose fine on people involved in drug trade.

As a part of this decisive battle, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in October announced to hold Anti-Chitta Awareness programmes across the state and vowed to wipe out ‘chitta’ altogether. As a part of this initiative, an Anti-Chitta Awareness Walkathon was organised in Shimla on November 15 in which thousands of people from across the state participated. The CM also administered an oath to the people to make Himachal drug-free. Walkathons were also held in Dharamsala, Bilaspur and Hamirpur in which all sections of the society participated. Walkathons are also being held at the subdivision level.

The government had also deployed specialised CID and police units in 234 sensitive panchayats identified as high-risk zones. Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to set up anti-drug committees in these vulnerable areas to strengthen surveillance and coordination.

Furthermore, to encourage the people to provide information about drug peddlers, the state police also announced cash prizes to the informer ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5,00,000. Helpline number 112 has also been made available to the people to share information regarding drugs, while assuring them about keeping their identity secret. As a part of the ongoing crackdown against drugs, the Himachal Pradesh Police have executed multiple operations.