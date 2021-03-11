Three killed in accident in Shimla’s Rampur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 24

As many as three persons were killed in an accident near Saket Dhank in Rampur sub-division of Shimla district on Saturday.

The victims were on their way to Kheneri from Rampur, when a tipper rammed into their bike and all the three died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Saini, resident of Kotla village in Sarahan town of Shimla, Amit Kumar from Rupi village and Vinod Kumar from Jiya Tal village, both villages located in Nichar tehsil of Kinnaur.

A case under section 279 and 304 (A) IPC and section 187 Motor Vehicle Act has been registered. This accident reportedly occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the tipper driver, Devi, who fled from the spot. He, however, was later arrested by the police.