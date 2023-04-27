As online sale of IPL tickets stops, locals allege hoarding

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 26

There is a huge demand for the tickets of two IPL matches to be played in Dharamsala on May 17 and 19. Early bird tickets offered online by Punjab Kings XI at Dharamsala were sold in just two days.

The non-availability of tickets online has upset cricket fans and some of them have lodged complaints with the district authorities. Aashima Kalia, an advocate, has written to Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal alleging hoarding of tickets. She said, “Online ticket booking remained opened for just two days and the portal is not showing availability of tickets now. It seems that the tickets for the two matches have been hoarded in bulk and will be sold on the black market. An inquiry should be conducted into the hoarding of tickets for the IPL matches to be played in Dharamsala.”

To be available again after a few days In the past two days, tickets were sold online at concessional rates under an early bird offer. All those tickets were sold and these will be put on sale online again after a few days. —Anant Sarkaria, operations manager of punjab kings xi

However, Anant Sarkaria, Operations Manager of Punjab Kings XI, denied that tickets for the IPL matches had been hoarded. He said, “In the past two days, tickets were sold online at concessional rates under an early bird offer. All tickets were sold and these will be put on sale online again after a few days.”

Sarkaria said that tickets would also be sold to locals at counters in the Dharamsala international cricket stadium a few days before the matches.

Two IPL matches will be played in Dharamsala on May 17 and 19 after about nine years. Punjab Kings XI will play two matches against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. IPL matches were last played in Dharamsala in 2013. No IPL matches were played here after 2013 due to a legal battle over the control of the cricket stadium between the then Congress government and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association.

The pitch at the cricket stadium was relaid recently and would be used for IPL matches for the first time. Meanwhile, the tourism industry has welcomed the return of IPL matches to the region. Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of Smart City Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that about a week of brisk tourist season would be witnessed in the region in May due to the two IPL matches. Bookings for the season had already started, he added.

The Dharamsala cricket stadium has picturesque snow-clad Dhauladhars in the background. It has a seating capacity of 25,000.

#Cricket #Dharamsala #IPL